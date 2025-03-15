Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 38% – Should You Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares were down 38% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 7,742,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the average daily volume of 976,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Trading Up 23.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

