AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 5.7% increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$38.03 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$28.76 and a 52 week high of C$38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALA
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 144,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$5,474,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80. Insiders have sold a total of 181,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,585 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.