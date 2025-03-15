Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and traded as high as $74.29. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 37,931 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMADY

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.3706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.