Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and traded as high as $74.29. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 37,931 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.3706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
