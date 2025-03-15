Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 103.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

