Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after acquiring an additional 371,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $108,620,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $485.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

