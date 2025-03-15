Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amplifon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMFPF

Amplifon Price Performance

About Amplifon

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.