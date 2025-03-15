Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amplifon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.
