Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Insider Sells $253,949.40 in Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
