Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Insider Sells $253,949.40 in Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.