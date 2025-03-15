Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 153.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 2,243,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 431.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 959,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 936,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 866,757 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 639,907 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

