Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,503 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $34.37 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,788 shares of company stock worth $455,202. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

