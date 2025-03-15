ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11.
About ASMPT
