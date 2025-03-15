ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

