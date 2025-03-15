Atala Financial Inc Invests $56,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASH opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

