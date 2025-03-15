Atala Financial Inc Makes New $64,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

