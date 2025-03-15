Atala Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $255.34 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.00 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.97 and its 200 day moving average is $327.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

