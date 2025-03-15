Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 842 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

