Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 9,352 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

