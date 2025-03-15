Aviso Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veren were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veren by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veren by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veren by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 268,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Veren stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.08. Veren Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Veren Cuts Dividend

Veren Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.