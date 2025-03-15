Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

AWRE stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Aware has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Aware

In other Aware news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani bought 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,658.50. The trade was a 14.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,713 shares of company stock worth $83,558. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.