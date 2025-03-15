Balboa Wealth Partners Has $221,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,601,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 735,256 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 680,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,570,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,693 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.