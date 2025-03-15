Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $209,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,613,000 after purchasing an additional 621,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 261,925 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,533,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

