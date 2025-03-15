Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 4,896 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ExlService by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,852,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,198,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,320,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

ExlService Trading Up 1.7 %

EXLS opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

