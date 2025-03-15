Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 448.40 ($5.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.77. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 341.20 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 476.40 ($6.16).

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, analysts expect that Balfour Beatty will post 43.3100698 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

