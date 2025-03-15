Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $19.07. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 460,386 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

