Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,023. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

