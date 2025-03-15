Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 12,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

