Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 12,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
