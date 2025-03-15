Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,285,700 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 5,345,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 730.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

