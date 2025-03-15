Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 668,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 232,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$104,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

