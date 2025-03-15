Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vistra, GE Vernova, and Intuitive Surgical are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, refine, or distribute energy, including oil, gas, renewable sources, and electric utilities. These stocks are often influenced by global commodity prices, geopolitical events, and shifts in energy policies, making them a key component of portfolios focused on the energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $18.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.57. The stock had a trading volume of 93,522,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,912,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.53. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. 16,482,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,481,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded up $12.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.69. 8,370,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $17.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,908. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.27. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.93 and a 200 day moving average of $311.88.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $500.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,512. The company has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.91 and a 200 day moving average of $531.84. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

