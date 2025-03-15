Best Music Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies operating within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, performance rights organizations, and live event promoters. These stocks offer investors exposure to revenue streams from digital music consumption, licensing, copyright management, and live performances, with their performance often tied to evolving consumer trends and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $211.19. 32,937,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,315,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.71. 22,309,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,003,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average is $207.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,873,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $30.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $249.58 and a 52-week high of $652.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 6,055,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,711. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30.

