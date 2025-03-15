BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.33 and last traded at C$30.24. 141,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 164,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.47.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.