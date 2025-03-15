Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ BETRW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 35,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Better Home & Finance has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

