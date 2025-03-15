Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ BETRW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 35,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Better Home & Finance has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
About Better Home & Finance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.