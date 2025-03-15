Bilal Muhsin Sells 30,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Masimo Stock Up 1.5 %

MASI stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.03. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,604,000 after acquiring an additional 878,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 343,797 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

