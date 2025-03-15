BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BiomX Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 15,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,366. The company has a market cap of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

