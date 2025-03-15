BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

CII traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 106,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

