Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.48. 67,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,042. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.66%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

