BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,225,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DMB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.64. 41,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

