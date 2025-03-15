Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.