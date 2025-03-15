BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as high as C$3.40. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 51,984 shares changing hands.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.47. The company has a market cap of C$296.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Armand Des Rosiers bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.33 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,275 shares of company stock worth $81,525 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB’s Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

