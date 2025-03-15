Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Issues Earnings Results

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Bullfrog AI Price Performance
NASDAQ BFRG opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.84.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
