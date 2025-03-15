BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.06. 98,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 353,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWLP

BW LPG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.46%. BW LPG’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BW LPG by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BW LPG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BW LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of BW LPG by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BW LPG by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.