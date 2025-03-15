BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 1,517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BYD Stock Up 5.8 %
BYD stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,038. BYD has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.
BYD Company Profile
