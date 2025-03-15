BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 1,517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BYD Stock Up 5.8 %

BYD stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,038. BYD has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.