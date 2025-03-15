CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 105 to GBX 99. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. CAB Payments traded as low as GBX 45.17 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.59), with a volume of 2129329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.60 ($0.69).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Hopkinson acquired 214,000 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £102,720 ($132,867.68). Insiders own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £124.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.45.

About CAB Payments

CAB Payments ( LON:CABP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAB Payments Holdings Limited will post 14.556213 EPS for the current year.

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

