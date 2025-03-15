CAE (NYSE:CAE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $43.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Ossiam grew its stake in CAE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CAE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CAE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

