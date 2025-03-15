Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $650.96 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $663.62. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.71.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.36.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

