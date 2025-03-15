Campbell Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $714.00 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

