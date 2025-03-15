Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.56 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 213143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.07.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Goose

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$110,466.71. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.