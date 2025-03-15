Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast Sells 7,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$313,500.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$42.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$37.11 and a one year high of C$56.49.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.