Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 259,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,735. Capgemini has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.