Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Capgemini Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 259,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,735. Capgemini has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.
Capgemini Company Profile
