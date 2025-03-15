Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 1,402,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,390,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,610,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Capri by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,963 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,869,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 321,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 139,063 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

