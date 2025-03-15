Carret Asset Management LLC Has $844,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 575,122 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,443 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AIQ opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $42.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.
