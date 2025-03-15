Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Cascades Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.